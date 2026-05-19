Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $301.35 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318,889 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 52,526 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.07% of AbbVie worth $301,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,852 shares of the company's stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company's stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the company's stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $209.57 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $209.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.92. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.25 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. AbbVie's payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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