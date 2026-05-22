Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 37,592 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,423 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,592 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in ARM were worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in ARM by 4.6% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in ARM by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in ARM by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARM by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its position in ARM by 9.1% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 926 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

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ARM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $298.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $315.08 billion, a PE ratio of 355.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.53. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.70.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard Roy Grisenthwaite sold 24,339 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $5,090,501.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,318.45. This trade represents a 81.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider William Abbey sold 5,069 shares of ARM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.18, for a total value of $1,303,645.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,845,879.12. This trade represents a 11.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,506 shares of company stock valued at $53,198,992.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARM. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ARM from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ARM from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $208.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

ARM News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Nvidia’s bullish comments on its Arm-based Vera CPU business are a positive signal for ARM, reiterating a Buy rating and $290 price target. Article: Nvidia CPU comments read positively for this chip stock: analyst

Jefferies said Nvidia’s bullish comments on its Arm-based Vera CPU business are a positive signal for ARM, reiterating a Buy rating and $290 price target. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $300 price target, highlighting Arm’s upside in CPUs and chip IP as AI infrastructure spending grows. Article: What Is Going On With Arm Stock On Wednesday?

Bernstein initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $300 price target, highlighting Arm’s upside in CPUs and chip IP as AI infrastructure spending grows. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said ARM rallied on renewed AI optimism, with investors viewing the company as a core pick in custom silicon and AI-related semiconductor spending. Article: Why Arm Holdings Stock Surged to an All-Time High Today

Multiple reports said ARM rallied on renewed AI optimism, with investors viewing the company as a core pick in custom silicon and AI-related semiconductor spending. Neutral Sentiment: Several insiders, including CFO Jason Child, disclosed stock sales. Some were tied to pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans or tax withholding on vested awards, so they are not necessarily a negative operating signal.

Several insiders, including CFO Jason Child, disclosed stock sales. Some were tied to pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans or tax withholding on vested awards, so they are not necessarily a negative operating signal. Neutral Sentiment: There is also ongoing chatter about a possible U.S. antitrust probe, which adds uncertainty but is still early-stage and not a confirmed finding.

About ARM

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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