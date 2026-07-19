Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Invests $2.25 Million in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,523 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000. Corning accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the first quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 15,893 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Corning Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $154.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $271.78. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $192.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.85.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Corning's payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. Mizuho increased their target price on Corning from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.69.

Get Our Latest Report on GLW

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total transaction of $18,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 908,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $169,371,500.38. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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