Hantz Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,788 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 53,735 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $62,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Apple by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 76,654 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $15,727,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.6% in the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apple by 14.9% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 707,040 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $145,064,000 after acquiring an additional 91,508 shares during the period. McMill Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. McMill Wealth Management now owns 4,747 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 774,337 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $158,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $278.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $280.38. The stock's fifty day moving average is $263.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Phillip Securities cut Apple from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Melius lifted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA upgraded Apple to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $278.22.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

