Harbour Investments Inc. Trims Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254,766 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Harbour Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Harbour Investments Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $47,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. CICC Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

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More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $208.64 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $140.85 and a one year high of $236.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,622,461 shares of company stock valued at $332,629,083. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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