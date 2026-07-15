Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,739 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 204,213 shares during the period. GE Aerospace makes up about 1.3% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.06% of GE Aerospace worth $188,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH now owns 12,112 shares of the company's stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. NFSG Corp raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 14,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 39,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 151,568 shares of the company's stock worth $43,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $431.00 target price (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $363.11.

Read Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $353.21 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $333.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $254.66 and a 1 year high of $382.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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