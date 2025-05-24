Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Position Trimmed by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT - Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906,615 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 259,050 shares during the quarter. Harmonic comprises approximately 0.9% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Harmonic worth $11,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Harmonic alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLIT. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Harmonic by 5,388.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 14,765.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,295 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company's stock.

Harmonic Stock Down 1.7%

HLIT stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.03. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.51 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Harmonic from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harmonic in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an "underperform" rating on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Harmonic

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel T. Whalen acquired 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,840 shares in the company, valued at $89,726. The trade was a 51.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Harmonic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Harmonic wasn't on the list.

While Harmonic currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here