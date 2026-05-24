Hartline Investment Corp Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,697 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hartline Investment Corp's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp's holdings in Visa were worth $11,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Visa by 16.9% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,367 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 42,744 shares of company stock worth $14,356,010 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $329.21 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $590.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company's fifty day moving average price is $312.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.42.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Visa's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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