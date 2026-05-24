Hartline Investment Corp Sells 23,607 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,034 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,607 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Hartline Investment Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $14,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $136.88 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.93 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $328.14 billion, a PE ratio of 153.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.76.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces continue to highlight Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, elevated margins, and a “Rule of 40” profile that bulls say supports further upside. Article Title

Several recent pieces continue to highlight Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, elevated margins, and a “Rule of 40” profile that bulls say supports further upside. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating and a $225 price target, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating and a $225 price target, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary argues the recent pullback could be a buying opportunity, with analysts pointing to Palantir’s strong execution and long-term AI positioning. Article Title

Some commentary argues the recent pullback could be a buying opportunity, with analysts pointing to Palantir’s strong execution and long-term AI positioning. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is trending heavily in retail and media circles, which can keep attention high but does not by itself change the business outlook. Article Title

The stock is trending heavily in retail and media circles, which can keep attention high but does not by itself change the business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir continues to attract comparisons with other AI names like Nvidia and Innodata, underscoring its status as a high-profile AI stock rather than delivering a fresh company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Palantir continues to attract comparisons with other AI names like Nvidia and Innodata, underscoring its status as a high-profile AI stock rather than delivering a fresh company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald kept a neutral stance and said Palantir’s AI opportunity is real, but the valuation still looks too rich, reinforcing a key bear case. Article Title

Cantor Fitzgerald kept a neutral stance and said Palantir’s AI opportunity is real, but the valuation still looks too rich, reinforcing a key bear case. Negative Sentiment: News that Palantir is challenging the Defense Intelligence Agency over an analytics contract, along with a separate blocked U.K. police deal, adds uncertainty around government revenue opportunities. Article Title

News that Palantir is challenging the Defense Intelligence Agency over an analytics contract, along with a separate blocked U.K. police deal, adds uncertainty around government revenue opportunities. Negative Sentiment: Recent articles also note the stock remains well below its highs and that even bullish investors acknowledge it may need much more growth to justify today’s price. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 923,756 shares of company stock valued at $125,660,329. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here