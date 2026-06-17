Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,775 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.91 and a 200 day moving average of $87.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $316,438.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 180,877 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,312.97. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,523 shares of company stock worth $4,814,224. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $122.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

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