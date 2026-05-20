Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Sells 53,894 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 53,894 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $33,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $518.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on Micron Technology (MU) to $840 from $425 and reiterated a buy rating, while Mizuho lifted its target to $800 with an outperform rating, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in the stock’s upside. Article Title

Citigroup raised its price target on Micron Technology (MU) to $840 from $425 and reiterated a buy rating, while Mizuho lifted its target to $800 with an outperform rating, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Micron as a standout in the AI memory trade, arguing that enterprise AI is shifting capital spending toward storage and NAND flash, which could sustain pricing power and margin expansion for Micron. Article Title

Multiple articles highlighted Micron as a standout in the AI memory trade, arguing that enterprise AI is shifting capital spending toward storage and NAND flash, which could sustain pricing power and margin expansion for Micron. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment was further supported by articles noting that Micron remains one of the market’s profitable AI-related picks and that Wall Street’s 12-month forecasts for the stock remain broadly bullish. Article Title

Investor sentiment was further supported by articles noting that Micron remains one of the market’s profitable AI-related picks and that Wall Street’s 12-month forecasts for the stock remain broadly bullish. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary suggested Micron’s earlier pullback was tied to broader semiconductor weakness, valuation concerns after a big AI-driven rally, and macro worries such as higher bond yields and memory-demand uncertainty. Article Title

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $698.74 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $491.35 and its 200 day moving average is $378.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $787.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $818.67.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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