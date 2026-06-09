Havemeyer Place LP Acquires New Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI

Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,546 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Diker Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,570 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $119,915,000 after acquiring an additional 551,910 shares in the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,043,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 446,032 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, Director Cynthia Delaney sold 56,575 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $10,705,687.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 59,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,287,001.81. The trade was a 48.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David C. Kuo sold 19,227 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,331,270.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 197,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,196,326.20. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,233 shares of company stock worth $54,021,670. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $43.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $79.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 11.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $196.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -297.94 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $233.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.28.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.98 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.55%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

Further Reading

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