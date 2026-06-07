Havemeyer Place LP Invests $3.68 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,092 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.7% of Havemeyer Place LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,514,662,000 after purchasing an additional 313,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,935,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,171,445,000 after purchasing an additional 130,173 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,070,393,000 after acquiring an additional 802,757 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,984,783,000 after acquiring an additional 229,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,251,889 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,583,960,000 after acquiring an additional 699,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $415.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $203.23 and a 52 week high of $450.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.29 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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