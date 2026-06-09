Havemeyer Place LP Makes New $779,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,388 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Franchise GP Ltd purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $94,208.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,250.75. This represents a 40.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $902,219.50. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 202,985 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,265 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.53 and a beta of 1.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.09.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The company's revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 380.22%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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