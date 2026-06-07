Havemeyer Place LP Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000. Keysight Technologies comprises approximately 0.6% of Havemeyer Place LP's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $7,250,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $8,884,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $8,578,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 163,377 shares in the company, valued at $46,719,286.92. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,793,190. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $329.67 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.85 and a 12 month high of $370.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $332.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.85.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Zacks Research raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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