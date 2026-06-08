Havemeyer Place LP Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 5.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 45.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company's stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 39.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company's stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $696,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $21.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $965.84 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pinterest from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.40.

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Key Pinterest News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,000. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 27,337 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $559,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 724,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,826,809.58. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,362 shares of company stock worth $1,583,253. Corporate insiders own 8.09% of the company's stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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