Havemeyer Place LP Purchases New Holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director Ray N. Walker, Jr. sold 56,841 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $4,098,804.51. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $415,353.60. This represents a 90.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 36,852 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $2,750,264.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,516,551.71. This represents a 24.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock worth $297,782,099. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of SEI opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $81.24. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.59.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $196.24 million for the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Glj Research began coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Solaris Energy Infrastructure presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.00.

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About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report).

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