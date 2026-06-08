Havemeyer Place LP Purchases New Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Teradyne by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,566 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $1,667,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company's stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 35,515.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 22,794 shares of the company's stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $232,880.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,581,310. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,992. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $357.93 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.90 and a fifty-two week high of $422.11. The firm's 50 day moving average is $356.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.65. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Key Teradyne News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teradyne is being highlighted as a beneficiary of surging AI-driven test and robotics demand, with one article noting that roughly 70% of sales are tied to AI-related activity across semiconductor test, product test, and robotics. That suggests improving growth visibility and a potential long-term tailwind for the business. Article Title

Teradyne is being highlighted as a beneficiary of surging AI-driven test and robotics demand, with one article noting that roughly 70% of sales are tied to AI-related activity across semiconductor test, product test, and robotics. That suggests improving growth visibility and a potential long-term tailwind for the business. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other industry outlook pieces point to Teradyne as one of several electronics stocks set to benefit from investments in infrastructure and expanded capacity, reinforcing a favorable sector backdrop. Article Title

Zacks and other industry outlook pieces point to Teradyne as one of several electronics stocks set to benefit from investments in infrastructure and expanded capacity, reinforcing a favorable sector backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Another industry roundup highlighted Teradyne alongside KLA and Flex, signaling continued analyst attention on the company as a leader in semiconductor equipment and testing. Article Title

Another industry roundup highlighted Teradyne alongside KLA and Flex, signaling continued analyst attention on the company as a leader in semiconductor equipment and testing. Neutral Sentiment: A Q1 earnings comparison article reviewed Teradyne’s results versus peers, following its recent report that beat expectations and showed strong year-over-year revenue growth. This keeps focus on fundamentals, but the piece itself does not appear to add a new catalyst. Article Title

A Q1 earnings comparison article reviewed Teradyne’s results versus peers, following its recent report that beat expectations and showed strong year-over-year revenue growth. This keeps focus on fundamentals, but the piece itself does not appear to add a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Teradyne was also caught in a broad chip-sector selloff tied to the AVGO earnings overhang and a stronger-than-expected jobs report, which pressured semiconductor names across the market and weighed on TER sentiment in the near term. Article Title

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teradyne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teradyne wasn't on the list.

While Teradyne currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here