Havemeyer Place LP Purchases Shares of 29,426 Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,426 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 0.6% of Havemeyer Place LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,199,395,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $518,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,548 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,918,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,799,040 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $956,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:BSX opened at $48.66 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here