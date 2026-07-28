Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP cut its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,300 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 27,604 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises about 2.5% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $67,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Seagate Technology alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Barclays increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $620.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Seagate Technology from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $898.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong AI-related demand remains the key bullish factor. Analysts are focusing on rising nearline hard-disk-drive demand from data centers, increasing exabyte shipments and continued momentum for Seagate’s Mozaic platform. Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring reportedly remains highly constructive, saying the hard-drive market has strengthened. Can Increasing HDD Exabyte Shipments Bolster Seagate's Q4 Earnings?

Analysts are focusing on rising nearline hard-disk-drive demand from data centers, increasing exabyte shipments and continued momentum for Seagate’s Mozaic platform. Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring reportedly remains highly constructive, saying the hard-drive market has strengthened. Positive Sentiment: Prior operating performance provides support. Seagate’s latest reported quarter exceeded consensus expectations, with revenue rising 44.1% year over year, while management’s fourth-quarter earnings guidance of $4.80–$5.20 per share sets a relatively strong bar for the upcoming report.

Seagate’s latest reported quarter exceeded consensus expectations, with revenue rising 44.1% year over year, while management’s fourth-quarter earnings guidance of $4.80–$5.20 per share sets a relatively strong bar for the upcoming report. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders anticipate significant volatility. With earnings due Tuesday, market participants expect a large post-report move, making the results, forward guidance and commentary on AI infrastructure spending especially important for STX’s near-term direction. Here's How Much Traders See Seagate Stock Moving After Earnings

With earnings due Tuesday, market participants expect a large post-report move, making the results, forward guidance and commentary on AI infrastructure spending especially important for STX’s near-term direction. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking are weighing on the stock. The pullback follows a sharp long-term advance, leaving investors concerned that strong expectations may already be reflected in the share price. Seagate is also trading amid weakness across AI, memory and hardware stocks.

The pullback follows a sharp long-term advance, leaving investors concerned that strong expectations may already be reflected in the share price. Seagate is also trading amid weakness across AI, memory and hardware stocks. Negative Sentiment: Tariff uncertainty adds pressure. New U.S. tariffs affecting key semiconductor trading partners have contributed to sector-wide selling and raised concerns about costs, supply chains and international demand ahead of earnings. Seagate Technology Holdings Falls On Tariffs As Fair Value Stays In Focus

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $816.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $138.30 and a one year high of $1,145.00. The stock has a market cap of $183.19 billion, a PE ratio of 77.51 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $894.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $615.89.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,847 shares in the company, valued at $33,173,004.34. This trade represents a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total value of $22,538,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 339,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $255,131,322.39. This trade represents a 8.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seagate Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seagate Technology wasn't on the list.

While Seagate Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here