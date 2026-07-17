HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $6.24 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 546.2% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research lowered Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $374.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.27. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the sale, the director owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at $12,072,413.88. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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