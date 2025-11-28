HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,989 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,688 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $57,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 2,336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 558,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Cherokee Insurance Co acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 176.3% in the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,652,105.73. This trade represents a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $514.67 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $449.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.08. The firm has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $520.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $425.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $474.53.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

