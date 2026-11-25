Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,650 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 28,360 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.0% of Headlands Technologies LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,680,278 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,151,395,000 after acquiring an additional 123,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $1,911,930,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,670,982 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,877,026,000 after acquiring an additional 409,531 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,878,184 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,447,648,000 after purchasing an additional 144,087 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 17.8% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,029,416 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,377,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Latest Oracle News

Here's some of the latest news about ORCL:

Positive Sentiment: Billionaire investor David Tepper reportedly bought $172 million of Oracle shares. Oracle has also reiterated its goal of generating more than $30 billion in free cash flow in fiscal 2029, a potential sign that management expects its AI expansion to produce substantial cash. Article: David Tepper bought Oracle shares

Billionaire investor David Tepper reportedly bought $172 million of Oracle shares. Oracle has also reiterated its goal of generating more than $30 billion in free cash flow in fiscal 2029, a potential sign that management expects its AI expansion to produce substantial cash. Positive Sentiment: Oracle says it is not relying on a single supplier to build AI infrastructure, which may reduce supplier concentration and execution risk as it expands its OpenAI-related capacity. Article: Oracle and AI infrastructure financing

Oracle says it is not relying on a single supplier to build AI infrastructure, which may reduce supplier concentration and execution risk as it expands its OpenAI-related capacity. Negative Sentiment: Coverage also highlighted Oracle’s recent $10 billion debt raise at interest rates reaching 8.65%, adding to investor concerns about leverage and the expense of financing its data-center expansion. Article: Oracle raises $10 billion in debt

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, CEO Michael Sicilia sold 22,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.59, for a total transaction of $3,420,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 182,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,730,207.11. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen Rusckowski purchased 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.35 per share, with a total value of $3,483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,538,096.50. This represents a 6,410.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,075 shares of company stock worth $5,342,123. Insiders own 38.40% of the company's stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $250.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $130.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.13 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company's revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.100-8.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Oracle from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Yorkville Ives assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an "in-line" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Oracle from a "positive" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $249.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a technology company that develops and provides database software, cloud services, and enterprise applications. Its products help organizations manage data, run business operations, and build and deploy applications. Oracle's offerings include Oracle Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and cloud-based applications for functions such as finance, human resources, supply chain management, and customer experience. The company also provides software support, consulting, and related services.

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