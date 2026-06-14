Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946,540 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 439,280 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.17% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $153,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $2,552,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 705,283 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $114,312,000 after buying an additional 46,417 shares during the period. Dockside LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $2,932,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $1,315,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $1,484,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:ICE opened at $140.26 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.67 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The company has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 30.06%.The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ICE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,573 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $693,083.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 45,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891,887.88. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 4,271 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.42, for a total value of $663,798.82. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 64,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,081,939.98. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 12,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,424 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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