Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 232,847 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,553 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 232,847 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.36% of Credo Technology Group worth $92,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $248.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 5.3%

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $250.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.79. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.03 and a 12-month high of $270.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.22.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.80 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company's revenue was up 157.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credo Technology Group news, insider James Laufman sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $1,644,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 198,609 shares in the company, valued at $32,653,305.69. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,208 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $465,888.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,447,107. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 376,884 shares of company stock valued at $59,014,018 over the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

Further Reading

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