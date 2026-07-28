Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 33,580 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,042 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of ATI worth $12,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ATI by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,369 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ATI by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,948 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $32,984,000 after buying an additional 209,480 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in ATI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ATI in the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ATI by 4.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,214 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ATI news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.91, for a total transaction of $7,316,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,775,584.11. This trade represents a 20.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,442 shares of company stock valued at $28,535,831. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

ATI Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of ATI stock opened at $192.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.98. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.42 and a 12-month high of $205.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business's revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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