Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,411 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Block were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYZ. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Block by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Block by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in Block by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its position in Block by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 800 shares of the technology company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $493,320.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,631,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at $134,156,071.84. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 43,348 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,467,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 557,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,612,320. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,300 shares of company stock valued at $26,657,536. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on XYZ. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Block from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Block from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Block from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Block from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XYZ

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $81.22 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $84.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.54. The business's 50 day moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average is $67.50.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Block Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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