Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.54 Million Stake in Realty Income Corporation $O

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,778 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 21,413 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG International AG bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE O opened at $64.38 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.86 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.94. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is presently 266.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on O. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on O

Key Headlines Impacting Realty Income

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

See Also

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