Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,403 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 109,255 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.09% of American Tower worth $72,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% during the first quarter. Asset Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $99,234.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,446.96. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of AMT stock opened at $166.66 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $176.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.35. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $160.06 and a 52 week high of $231.54. The stock has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of American Tower from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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