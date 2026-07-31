Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 4,996 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP - Free Report) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,481 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 57.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Barclays lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRGP

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 10,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $2,713,687.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 66,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,019,292.32. This trade represents a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

More Targa Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Targa Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised its Q2 2026 EPS forecast for Targa Resources to $2.75 from $2.53 and maintained a “Moderate Buy” rating. The revision signals greater confidence in the company’s near-term operating performance. MarketBeat analyst estimate update

US Capital Advisors raised its Q2 2026 EPS forecast for Targa Resources to from $2.53 and maintained a “Moderate Buy” rating. The revision signals greater confidence in the company’s near-term operating performance. Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors also increased its FY2026 EPS forecast to $10.24 from $10.18, while Erste Group Bank raised its estimate to $10.94 from $10.80 and reiterated a “Buy” rating. The upward revisions reinforce the view that earnings momentum may be improving. MarketBeat earnings estimate revisions

US Capital Advisors also increased its FY2026 EPS forecast to from $10.18, while Erste Group Bank raised its estimate to from $10.80 and reiterated a “Buy” rating. The upward revisions reinforce the view that earnings momentum may be improving. Positive Sentiment: Zacks expects Targa Resources to beat consensus estimates when it reports second-quarter results, citing favorable earnings-surprise indicators. Investors are focused on whether the company can exceed the expected $2.75-per-share result. Targa Resources expected earnings beat

Zacks expects Targa Resources to beat consensus estimates when it reports second-quarter results, citing favorable earnings-surprise indicators. Investors are focused on whether the company can exceed the expected $2.75-per-share result. Neutral Sentiment: Targa Resources is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, making the upcoming report the primary near-term catalyst for TRGP. The stock carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, although its valuation and elevated leverage could magnify volatility if results disappoint. Targa Resources earnings release schedule

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $268.44 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $269.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.91. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.14 and a 12 month high of $291.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 71.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Targa Resources's dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corporation NYSE: TRGP is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

See Also

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