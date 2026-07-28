Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,096,548 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,022,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,096,548 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.5% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Broadcom worth $935,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Broadcom Trading Up 0.3%

AVGO opened at $383.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $396.67 and a 200 day moving average of $367.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.61 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,254,935.37. The trade was a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $515.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

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Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

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Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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