Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 237,709 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,507 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 237,709 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Oracle were worth $15,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle
In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $320.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.03.
Read Our Latest Report on Oracle
Oracle News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle won a Pentagon cloud and software contract with a $3.31 billion five-year base value and potential total value of nearly $7 billion over 10 years. The agreement strengthens Oracle’s position in government cloud computing and reinforces its AI-related growth strategy. A $7 Billion Reason to Buy Oracle Stock Now
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that Nvidia could provide roughly $250 billion in financing or support for an OpenAI data-center buildout are boosting expectations for Oracle, which could benefit from the project’s cloud and infrastructure requirements. Nvidia and OpenAI Data Center Push
- Positive Sentiment: Falling interest rates are supporting high-growth technology stocks, while Oracle’s upcoming earnings report is expected to show double-digit year-over-year EPS growth. Oracle previously exceeded quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, with revenue rising 20.6% year over year. Tech Stocks Gap Higher as Rates Drop
- Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages maintain an average “Moderate Buy” recommendation, but investors are focused on whether Oracle can convert its large AI and defense pipeline into sustainable cash flow and earnings growth. Oracle Receives Moderate Buy Recommendation
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the Pentagon award, Oracle shares recently fell to a 52-week low and remain down more than 60% from their prior peak. Investors appear concerned that contract wins may not offset spending demands, elevated leverage and execution risks. Oracle Stock Plunged to a 52-Week Low
- Negative Sentiment: Oracle’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.21, and one major customer may face difficulty meeting its obligations. That raises concerns about liquidity, customer concentration and the cost of financing its aggressive data-center expansion. Oracle Stock Down: Buying Opportunity or Falling Knife
Oracle Price Performance
NYSE:ORCL opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $114.75 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $168.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Oracle Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.
Oracle Company Profile
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Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
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