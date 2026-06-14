Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 81,246 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 81,246 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $86,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KDT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Williams Trading set a $825.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,043.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $933.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $910.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $851.85 and a 200-day moving average of $726.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.70 and a 12 month high of $946.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Caterpillar's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. The trade was a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar raised its quarterly dividend by 8% to $1.63 per share, extending its dividend-growth streak to 32 consecutive years and signaling confidence in cash generation and future returns to shareholders.

Caterpillar raised its quarterly dividend by 8% to $1.63 per share, extending its dividend-growth streak to 32 consecutive years and signaling confidence in cash generation and future returns to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group lifted FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Caterpillar, reflecting expectations for stronger profitability ahead.

Analysts at Erste Group lifted FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Caterpillar, reflecting expectations for stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar was highlighted on Zacks’ “best momentum stocks” list, which can reinforce bullish trader interest and momentum buying.

Caterpillar was highlighted on Zacks’ “best momentum stocks” list, which can reinforce bullish trader interest and momentum buying. Positive Sentiment: Recent bullish commentary pointed to strong Q1 results, including 22% revenue growth and a backlog of $62.7 billion, suggesting healthy demand across Caterpillar’s core markets.

Recent bullish commentary pointed to strong Q1 results, including 22% revenue growth and a backlog of $62.7 billion, suggesting healthy demand across Caterpillar’s core markets. Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar and Austal announced a global value agreement, but the available details do not clearly indicate a material near-term financial impact for CAT. Austal and Caterpillar in Global Value Agreement

Caterpillar and Austal announced a global value agreement, but the available details do not clearly indicate a material near-term financial impact for CAT. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary warned that Caterpillar’s recent run-up leaves the stock vulnerable to a reversal on valuation concerns after a sharp move higher.

Some market commentary warned that Caterpillar’s recent run-up leaves the stock vulnerable to a reversal on valuation concerns after a sharp move higher. Negative Sentiment: The stock also recently pulled back from its year-to-date high, with technical traders citing a possible double-top pattern, which may be limiting near-term upside.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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