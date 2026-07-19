Heartland Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,668 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,693 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Mohawk Industries worth $14,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHK. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,869 shares of the company's stock worth $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,941 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $2,514,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,750 shares of the company's stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Mohawk Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $124.42.

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Mohawk Industries Stock Down 2.6%

MHK opened at $111.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.24. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.99 and a twelve month high of $143.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,875,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,596,492.04. This represents a 54.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $527,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,638,250. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,186 shares of company stock worth $4,460,321. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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