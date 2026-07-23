Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $5.23 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,788 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KTF Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Autonomous Res reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $418.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:JPM opened at $348.72 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $279.10 and a one year high of $351.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $934.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $321.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company's revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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