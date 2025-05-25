Heck Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $229.48.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.8%

Broadcom stock opened at $228.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business's fifty day moving average is $190.82 and its 200 day moving average is $201.42.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

