Heck Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,248,997 shares of the company's stock worth $57,320,226,000 after buying an additional 475,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company's stock worth $13,389,651,000 after buying an additional 291,875 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company's stock worth $9,747,214,000 after buying an additional 2,012,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $8,407,908,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,757,511 shares of the company's stock worth $8,304,811,000 after buying an additional 1,493,673 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $713.99 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $676.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $789.29 and a 200-day moving average of $803.19.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 48.82%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "reduce" rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,011.37.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

