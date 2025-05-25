Heck Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,611 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $126,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.0%

JPM opened at $260.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.20.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

