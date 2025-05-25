Heck Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,049 shares of the social networking company's stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Fjell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 11,200 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $627.06 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $574.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $3,334,383.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at $10,855,043.68. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,181,574.40. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,157 shares of company stock worth $49,411,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company's stock.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $752.00 to $664.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $701.05.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

