Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,280,122 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 256,791 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $173,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.5%

HPE opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,808,425.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,144,667.54. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 24,251 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $655,019.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $870,883.43. The trade was a 42.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 160,102 shares of company stock valued at $5,038,662 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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