HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 8,454 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,601 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $18,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Vertiv Stock Up 1.4%

VRT stock opened at $327.78 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $379.93. The company has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a PE ratio of 82.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $300.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Trending Headlines about Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Research raised Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $25,633,048.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,244.82. The trade was a 64.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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