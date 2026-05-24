HighTower Advisors LLC Has $20.01 Million Stake in Cigna Group $CI

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,695 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 5,176 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $20,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 1,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Cigna Group Stock Up 1.4%

Cigna Group stock opened at $286.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.30. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $338.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.63 and a 200-day moving average of $276.10.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.80.

Get Our Latest Report on CI

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,432,044.77. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 205,904 shares of company stock worth $60,277,068 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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