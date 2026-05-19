HighTower Advisors LLC Has $524.15 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,722 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,411 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $524,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company's stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 56,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Gambit Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,541,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 325 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE LLY opened at $988.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $931.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $940.00 and a 200-day moving average of $999.39.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm remains supported by Eli Lilly’s powerful obesity and diabetes drug franchise, with articles highlighting surging Mounjaro/Zepbound demand and expectations for continued growth. Article Title

Investor enthusiasm remains supported by Eli Lilly’s powerful obesity and diabetes drug franchise, with articles highlighting surging Mounjaro/Zepbound demand and expectations for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent business momentum is still very strong, with second-quarter-level commentary pointing to major sales growth and raised revenue expectations that reinforce the company’s long-term earnings power. Article Title

Recent business momentum is still very strong, with second-quarter-level commentary pointing to major sales growth and raised revenue expectations that reinforce the company’s long-term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Eli Lilly said it will participate in Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference on May 28, which could give investors updated strategic and pipeline commentary, but the event itself is not a major near-term catalyst. Article Title

Eli Lilly said it will participate in Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference on May 28, which could give investors updated strategic and pipeline commentary, but the event itself is not a major near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare stocks were broadly stronger late Monday, which may have helped support LLY alongside the sector, but this looks like a market-wide move rather than a company-specific driver. Article Title

Healthcare stocks were broadly stronger late Monday, which may have helped support LLY alongside the sector, but this looks like a market-wide move rather than a company-specific driver. Negative Sentiment: The Supreme Court’s refusal to hear Lilly’s challenge keeps a Medicaid fraud verdict alive, reinforcing litigation risk and potentially raising concerns about future government-rebate disputes and legal expenses. Article Title

The Supreme Court’s refusal to hear Lilly’s challenge keeps a Medicaid fraud verdict alive, reinforcing litigation risk and potentially raising concerns about future government-rebate disputes and legal expenses. Negative Sentiment: Competition in obesity treatment remains intense, with Citi data suggesting Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill still has a strong prescription lead over Lilly’s rival programs, which could temper near-term excitement around Lilly’s market share gains. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,294.00 to $1,133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,218.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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