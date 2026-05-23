HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,390 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 27,970 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $24,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $2,655,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $6,753,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $78.81 on Friday. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on General Motors from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut General Motors from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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