HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,233 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,526 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Church & Dwight worth $19,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,274 shares of the company's stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 18.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:CHD opened at $96.33 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $94.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $704,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,024,440.60. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Church & Dwight from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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