Hillman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,258 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Hillman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 3.7% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ASML by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,652,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,532 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,791,982,000 after acquiring an additional 577,448 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ASML by 75.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $765,632,000 after acquiring an additional 340,518 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ASML by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,079,948,000 after acquiring an additional 305,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in shares of ASML by 18,861.1% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 244,977 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $237,160,000 after acquiring an additional 243,685 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,589.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,803.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $709.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $683.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1,913.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,561.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,383.61.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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