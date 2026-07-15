Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,110 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,597 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $1,020.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,103.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $980.57.

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Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CAT opened at $933.48 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $932.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $788.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.02 and a 12 month high of $1,073.46. The company has a market capitalization of $429.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at $79,397,884.68. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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