Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,098 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 7,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,852 shares of the company's stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company's stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on AbbVie to $300 from $258 and kept an outperform rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the shares.

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on AbbVie to $300 from $258 and kept an rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Traders bought far more AbbVie call options than usual, suggesting some investors are positioning for a rebound or expecting a near-term catalyst.

Traders bought far more AbbVie call options than usual, suggesting some investors are positioning for a rebound or expecting a near-term catalyst. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit said SkinMedica is expanding its commitment to regenerative science, including more R&D investment and new advisory support, which reinforces AbbVie’s pipeline and innovation narrative. SkinMedica® Deepens Commitment to Regenerative Science with Continued Investment in Research and Development

AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit said SkinMedica is expanding its commitment to regenerative science, including more R&D investment and new advisory support, which reinforces AbbVie’s pipeline and innovation narrative. Positive Sentiment: Reports that AbbVie’s pharmaceutical project in Durham is moving forward point to continued operational expansion and investment.

Reports that AbbVie’s pharmaceutical project in Durham is moving forward point to continued operational expansion and investment. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary from Zacks discussed whether AbbVie is a buy as Wall Street remains optimistic, but it did not introduce a new material corporate event. Is AbbVie (ABBV) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

Analyst commentary from Zacks discussed whether AbbVie is a buy as Wall Street remains optimistic, but it did not introduce a new material corporate event. Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie-related community and employee engagement updates in Asia are unlikely to move the stock much in the near term.

AbbVie-related community and employee engagement updates in Asia are unlikely to move the stock much in the near term. Negative Sentiment: The stock has continued to slide for a seventh straight session, suggesting momentum has remained weak even with supportive analyst and options activity.

The stock has continued to slide for a seventh straight session, suggesting momentum has remained weak even with supportive analyst and options activity. Negative Sentiment: Broader sector concerns about big pharma’s looming patent-expiration problem may keep pressure on AbbVie and other drugmakers as investors focus on future revenue replacement needs.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Trading Down 1.3%

AbbVie stock opened at $244.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $432.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.63 and a 1-year high of $261.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.92 and a 200-day moving average of $221.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.AbbVie's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. AbbVie's payout ratio is 340.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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