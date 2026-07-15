Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Essex Bank lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $983.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 2.14. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $938.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $589.85. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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