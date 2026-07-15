Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The New York Times Company $NYT

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in New York Times were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in New York Times by 313.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company's stock.

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New York Times Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE NYT opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.86.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. New York Times had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $712.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. New York Times's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Times news, EVP William Bardeen sold 4,121 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $320,819.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,133,496. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,769,944.22. The trade was a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 17,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting New York Times

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks singled out NYT as a low-beta defensive stock that could attract investors seeking stability during periods of geopolitical तनाव and market volatility. 4 Low-Beta Defensive Stocks to Buy as Geopolitical Tensions Escalate

Zacks singled out as a low-beta defensive stock that could attract investors seeking stability during periods of geopolitical तनाव and market volatility. Positive Sentiment: An Invezz commentary said The New York Times Company (NYT) is not “failing” and suggested the stock may surge after its recent pullback, reinforcing a bullish case among some traders. New York Times is not "failing": Here's why its stock may surge soon

An Invezz commentary said is not “failing” and suggested the stock may surge after its recent pullback, reinforcing a bullish case among some traders. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent New York Times headlines focused on politics, immigration, and global events, including Trump-related legal and policy coverage, which may support traffic but do not clearly signal an immediate earnings impact.

Several recent headlines focused on politics, immigration, and global events, including Trump-related legal and policy coverage, which may support traffic but do not clearly signal an immediate earnings impact. Negative Sentiment: Broader market commentary noted NYT has retreated from its recent highs, reflecting profit-taking and a weak short-term price trend that may still weigh on the shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of New York Times from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on New York Times from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on New York Times from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on New York Times from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on New York Times

About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

Further Reading

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